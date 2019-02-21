Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Hennings. View Sign

Andrew Hennings

Dec. 21, 1984 – Feb. 14, 2019

Andrew Braden Hennings, 34, died unexpectedly February 14 in Modesto. A service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, February 23, at 3 p.m. at Del Rio Country Club. Friends, family and others whose lives he touched are invited.

Born December 21, 1984 in Modesto, Andrew was the younger son of Blake and Robin Hennings. He grew up in Wood Colony. He attended Hart-Ransom Elementary and Modesto High School (class of '03), where he was a standout track and field athlete. In 2007, he graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Human Physiology. He went on to earn a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of the Pacific in 2010. He was a respected and well-liked physical therapist who helped many.

Drew or "Drew Drew," as friends and family called him, was a loving son, an awesome little brother, a fun-loving uncle, a generous friend, a gifted athlete, a knowledgeable professional, and a person who cared deeply about the well-being of others. He had a uniquely wonderful sense of humor. He could make us all laugh, and he did so often. He was a goof, singing Neil Diamond tunes by the pool at 2 in the morning. But, he was also a serious learner with deep curiosity. Conversations with him were special, to say the least. His ability to connect with people was a gift.

Drew is preceded in death by his father Blake. He is survived by his mother Robin, his brother Matthew, his sister-in-law Michelle, his nieces Wren, Blake and Tatiana, and his many uncles, aunts and cousins.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Tiny Tim Auxiliary of the Children's Crisis Center of Stanislaus County, c/o Robin Hennings, 2900 Standiford Ave., Ste. 16B, Modesto, CA 95350., or the .

www.cvobituaries.com



Andrew HenningsDec. 21, 1984 – Feb. 14, 2019Andrew Braden Hennings, 34, died unexpectedly February 14 in Modesto. A service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, February 23, at 3 p.m. at Del Rio Country Club. Friends, family and others whose lives he touched are invited.Born December 21, 1984 in Modesto, Andrew was the younger son of Blake and Robin Hennings. He grew up in Wood Colony. He attended Hart-Ransom Elementary and Modesto High School (class of '03), where he was a standout track and field athlete. In 2007, he graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Human Physiology. He went on to earn a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of the Pacific in 2010. He was a respected and well-liked physical therapist who helped many.Drew or "Drew Drew," as friends and family called him, was a loving son, an awesome little brother, a fun-loving uncle, a generous friend, a gifted athlete, a knowledgeable professional, and a person who cared deeply about the well-being of others. He had a uniquely wonderful sense of humor. He could make us all laugh, and he did so often. He was a goof, singing Neil Diamond tunes by the pool at 2 in the morning. But, he was also a serious learner with deep curiosity. Conversations with him were special, to say the least. His ability to connect with people was a gift.Drew is preceded in death by his father Blake. He is survived by his mother Robin, his brother Matthew, his sister-in-law Michelle, his nieces Wren, Blake and Tatiana, and his many uncles, aunts and cousins.As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Tiny Tim Auxiliary of the Children's Crisis Center of Stanislaus County, c/o Robin Hennings, 2900 Standiford Ave., Ste. 16B, Modesto, CA 95350., or the . Funeral Home Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc

419 Scenic Dr

Modesto , CA 95350

(209) 523-5646 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations