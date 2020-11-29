Andrew John Kavelaars
February 19, 1957 - October 3, 2020
Modesto, California - Andy passed away peacefully October 3,2020 in the home of his steadfast friend & caretaker, Rozann Blackwell .
He was born in Dickinson, N.D to John & Lucy Kavelaars. Growing up in the Modesto area - he attended Sacred Heart School, Turlock, St Stanislaus School, Modesto & graduated from CCHS - Modesto 1975 - where he met his best friend Keven MacDonald - with whom he shared a lifelong friendship- and became an important part of Keven's family.
After graduating, Andy went to Cal Poly school of architecture & later went abroad to study architecture @ Ecole d'art Fountainebleau outside of Paris, where he was recognized as the best student - winning 1981 Premier Prix de Architecture which won him a full year of academics in Paris. He returned to San Luis Obispo & worked at several architecture firms !
In 2017 he began his stoic fight with cancer. To his delight he was able to travel to Paris & Holland to visit his Dutch relatives.... in 2018 & 2019.
After he passed we found taped to his computer in his writing "If you're afraid of dying you're not living " !
Andy is preceded in death by his parents John & Lucy Kavelaars . He is survived by his sister Donna Robinson (Doug) his brother Perry Kavelaars (Zilka) and nephew John .
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 29, 2020.