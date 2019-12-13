Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-4465 Committal 2:00 PM Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew "Andy" John Soares

June 10, 1953 - November 27, 2019

Andrew John Soares was a magnificent man.

His life began on June 10, 1953 In Palo Alto, California, born to George Cardozo Soares and Laurette Lucia Cardella Soares. He grew up in Santa Clara, graduated from Adrian Wilcox High School where he played basketball, football, ran track and gained outstanding attributes in wrestling which led him to the league championship and first place in the CCS Region 1. He was a Letterman all 4 years and Vice President one year. He attended college at West Valley College in Northern California while working at Kentucky Fried Chicken, eventually owning and operating his own store in Modesto. He had two sons with Vickie Lynn Wilson - Aaron John and Adam Marcus, and six grandchildren, Jordan, Nathan, Bryant, Maci, Breece and Cody – all of whom adored him.

After leaving Kentucky Fried Chicken Andy owned his own hardware store in Modesto, worked for Sign Designs where he was awarded for being the top salesman multiple times, and eventually went to work at United Sign Systems where he was a Sales Manager for 12 years. He was a very successful businessman and mentored many during his years in business. He firmly believed in the philosophy of "give a man a fish and he eats for a day; teach a man to fish and he eats for a lifetime." He helped many people along his way, and many are successful today, in part, due to Andy. Even so, he remained humble. He never bragged on himself or thought of himself as better than others.

In August 2018, two weeks before his wedding to Lynda, Andy was diagnosed with incurable brain cancer. As one might expect, this was a complete shock, particularly because Andy was so healthy. He spent 2 hours at the gym 4 days a week for 40 years.

Andy and Lynda shared a love of God's word, and most mornings were up early for time with one another and time with their heavenly Father. Andy's favorite scripture verse which became their life verse as a couple was Psalms 34:14 "… seek peace and pursue it." If he was anything, he was a man of peace. He enjoyed quiet time with Lynda in front of the fireplace reading to each other or going for walks at sunset.

Andy lived almost 16 months before losing his battle with cancer. In his final days, many came to visit Andy from various states and around California to thank him for his influence in their life. Many recited his advice that "everyone has a story. If you listen, they will tell you their story and once you know it, you can begin to help meet their needs, whatever they may be. But you have to listen." In everything he did, Andy always operated with the highest level of integrity, trust, fairness and humility. You could always trust what he said.

Andy is survived by his wife, Lynda Soares, sons Aaron (Victoria) Soares and Adam (Allison) Soares, six grandchildren Jordan, Nathan, Bryant, Maci, Breece and Cody Soares, mother Laurette Soares, two brothers Jeff (Annette) Soares and Chris Soares, his sister Loree (Art) Soares Calderon and many nieces and nephews, all of whom he dearly loved. He was preceded in death by his Father George Soares and brother, Richard Soares.

The most important thing to know about Andy is he loved his family, and he lived a life of generosity and humility, seeking peace above all. He will be missed more than words can say by those of us he leaves behind, but we know he is now at peace; peace the world cannot give and surpasses all understanding. He is walking along the streets of heaven with his heavenly Father, probably stopping off occasionally to make repairs to a mansion here or there, and completely in his element. What he would want most is for you to know you too can have a personal relationship with a loving God and join him in eternity.

There will be a committal service for Andy at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson CA on Saturday December 14th at 2 PM.

