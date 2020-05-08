Andrew Soderstrom
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Andrew Phillip Soderstrom
April 11, 1955 - April 29, 2020
Dr. Andy Soderstrom, pediatric dentists and longtime resident of Modesto, CA, died due to an accident at home on April 29, 2019. Andy was 65 years old.

Andy, or "Dr. Andy" as he was often known, is survived by his wife, Donna Desmond Soderstrom, children Matt (and Stacy) Soderstrom, Jill Soderstrom (and Jeff Blesy), mother Elizabeth Turri Soderstrom, sister Dr. Susan Soderstrom (Paul Larimer), brothers Steve (and Judi) Soderstrom, and Dr. Peter (and Melissa) Soderstrom, and the lights of his life, his grandchildren Reagan Soderstrom (age 4) and Blake Soderstrom (age 1).
To continue Andy's mission of compassion for children and our community, donations may be made in Andy Soderstrom's name to the College Area Neighborhood Alliance (CANA) for the development of a children's play area in Enslen Park.

Checks may be mailed to:
MNI/CANA to MNI
920 13th St., Suite 1
Modesto, CA 95354
Memo line: Andrew Soderstrom Park Fund

Or donations online at www.canamodesto.org/donate. Select: "Andrew Soderstrom Park Fund"

College Area Neighborhood Alliance is part of Modesto Neighborhoods, Inc, a 501 (c) 3 charitable organization.

Donations may be made to Modesto Rotary Foundation at modestorotary.org which supports a variety of projects which benefit children, the arts, and the underserved of the community.

Donations in honor of Andy may also be made to the Arthur Dugoni School of Dentistry (UOP) Soderstrom Family Endowment.

The endowment supports the Pediatric Clinic at the Dugoni UOP School of Dentistry. Please contact Craig Yarborough 415.929.6430 for assistance.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
I am saddened to hear the news of Dr. Soderstroms passing . He Was a wonderful man who did so much for our community. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all the children who had the good fortune to have been one of his patients. Thank you Dr. Andy for the loving mark you have left on this earth .
Sheryl Garcia
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved