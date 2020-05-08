Dr. Andrew Phillip Soderstrom
April 11, 1955 - April 29, 2020
Dr. Andy Soderstrom, pediatric dentists and longtime resident of Modesto, CA, died due to an accident at home on April 29, 2019. Andy was 65 years old.
Andy, or "Dr. Andy" as he was often known, is survived by his wife, Donna Desmond Soderstrom, children Matt (and Stacy) Soderstrom, Jill Soderstrom (and Jeff Blesy), mother Elizabeth Turri Soderstrom, sister Dr. Susan Soderstrom (Paul Larimer), brothers Steve (and Judi) Soderstrom, and Dr. Peter (and Melissa) Soderstrom, and the lights of his life, his grandchildren Reagan Soderstrom (age 4) and Blake Soderstrom (age 1).
To continue Andy's mission of compassion for children and our community, donations may be made in Andy Soderstrom's name to the College Area Neighborhood Alliance (CANA) for the development of a children's play area in Enslen Park.
Checks may be mailed to:
MNI/CANA to MNI
920 13th St., Suite 1
Modesto, CA 95354
Memo line: Andrew Soderstrom Park Fund
Or donations online at www.canamodesto.org/donate. Select: "Andrew Soderstrom Park Fund"
College Area Neighborhood Alliance is part of Modesto Neighborhoods, Inc, a 501 (c) 3 charitable organization.
Donations may be made to Modesto Rotary Foundation at modestorotary.org which supports a variety of projects which benefit children, the arts, and the underserved of the community.
Donations in honor of Andy may also be made to the Arthur Dugoni School of Dentistry (UOP) Soderstrom Family Endowment.
The endowment supports the Pediatric Clinic at the Dugoni UOP School of Dentistry. Please contact Craig Yarborough 415.929.6430 for assistance.
www.cvobituaries.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Modesto Bee on May 8, 2020.