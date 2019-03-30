Andrew James Washington Silva
Sept. 1992 ~ Mar. 2019
Andrew loved cooking for his family and being at family gatherings. He graduated from Modesto High School and attended Modesto Junior College. He loved travelling and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his daughter Lylah Washington; grandparents Andrew and Claudine Washington; mother Gail Washington; sisters Chanise Walker and Claudine Kelly.
Viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 3:00-7:00p.m. Funeral service will be at Christ Unity Church in Modesto on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00a.m. with burial to follow at Ceres Memorial Park. Please share your memories at www.AllenMortuary.com.
