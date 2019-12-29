Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andy Fontana. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Send Flowers Obituary

Andy Fontana

Jan. 20, 1930 - Dec. 13, 2019

Andy was born Jan. 20, 1930 in Modesto to Sam and Rosa Fontana and passed away Dec. 13, 2019 in Modesto, at the age of 89. As a child he worked along side his Father and Brothers on the Fontana Ranch. As a teenager he enjoyed cruising 10th St. along with his lifelong friend Bart Bartoni, in their hotrods. That's when he met his soon to be wife Emily Norman, while she was working downtown at the State Theater. They were married Aug. 28, 1949 and had five daughters. Andy owned and operated his own truck for several years, then he opened his used car lot. After that he bought some property on N. Emerald Ave. in Modesto and opened up A & L Camper Center. Emily worked along side of him for several years. Andy bought the property on both sides of the camper lot, he built several buildings and rented them to businesses. After a early retirement and the girls no longer lived at home, Andy bought a motorhome and he and Emily traveled alot, they went to Canada, Arizona, Missouri, and Oregon just to name a few. Andy was a avid fisherman and they spent their summers in Fort Bragg, Ca. His friends nicknamed him Whitewater, there were times when he would be the only one out there fishing because the water was so rough. Andy was a hard worker all his life, he always had something that needed to be done. He loved his garden, fruit trees and roses, he gave fruits and vegetables to family, friends and even store employees. Andy was a great father and provided well for his family. he loved his girls and was always there for them to help out anyway he could. Andy was loved and will be missed by many. Andy was preceded in death by his wife Emily, daughters Kathy Potter and Debbie Ames, grandson Jeremy Walls, his Parents, three Brothers and one Sister. he leaves behind his daughters, Rose Ratto (Bill) of Escalon, Janet Reed (Oscar) of Hughson and Laurie Gragg (Gene) of Modesto, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. We will be having a celebration of Andy's life sometime in January. The girls will inform family and friends of the date.

