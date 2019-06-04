Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela Brown. View Sign Service Information Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home 225 Rose St Sonora , CA 95370 (209)-532-3131 Send Flowers Obituary

Angela Brown

May 6, 1948 - May 29, 2019

Mrs. Angela Frances (Guissi) Brown, born on May 6, 1948 in Sonora, California, to the late Karmel and Bucky Guissi, passed away at age 71 on May 29, 2019. She graduated from San Jose State University, Modesto Junior College, and Sonora High School. She was a Special Education Teacher at Sonora High School until retiring in 2011. She also shared her love of cooking and cake decorating through her catering business until retiring in 2010. Angela is survived by her beloved husband, Daniel Brown. She is also survived by her sons and their families, Steven Brown and his wife Josie and their children, Sofia, Mia, Joseph and Brynna; Timothy Brown and his wife Amy and their children, Emily and Alexander; and sister, Linda Crocker, her husband David and their son James and his wife Ashley. She was an active community member and passionate advocate of preserving Tuolumne County's history. She was the president of Tuolumne County Historical Society, a board member of Save our St. Anne's Catholic Church, Native Daughter's of the Golden West, Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Sonora Elementary School board member, and a member of the Soroptimist Club. Those who wish may donate in Angela's name to Tuolumne County Historical Society. Friends and family can pay their respects at the rosary service on Thursday, June 6 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. and at the funeral service, officiated by Father Bill Kraft, on Friday, June 7 from 11:00 to 12:30 p.m. both at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 Rose St, Sonora, (209) 532-3131.

