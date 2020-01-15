Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelo Gabriel Flores. View Sign Service Information St Joseph's Catholic Church 1813 Oakdale Rd Modesto, CA 95355 Viewing 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Franklin & Downs Rosary 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral service 12:00 PM St. Joseph's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary



January 14, 1957 - January 6, 2020

Angelo Gabriel Flores, of Modesto, passed away suddenly January 6, 2020 at the age of 62.

Angelo was born January 14, 1957, in Teceira, Azores an island off of Portugal.

He immigrated to the United States in 1978 and soon married and started a family the following year. He worked on an almond ranch in Escalon for 20 years and for the last 15 years he absolutely loved working at The Home Depot.

Angelo enjoyed soccer, drinking wine, watching westerns, and being around his young grandchildren. He had a loving heart and was always fun to be around.

He is survived by his wife Maria, son Angelo and his wife Selina and their children Cruz, Olivia, and Kaia.

The viewing will be held at Franklin & Downs from 5-7pm on Wednesday January 15, 2020, with the rosary to be held after from 7-8pm. Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at noon on Thursday January 16, 2020. Burial to be held directly after at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

