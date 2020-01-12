Angelo Solis
November 28,1931-January 03,2020
Angelo Solis passed away peacefully January 3rd 2020.
Angelo was more then a wonderful brother, more then a caring Uncle, more then a devoted friend. He was a man of virtue, and a man of faith. There is nothing he wouldn't do for you. Generosity came natural to him. Angelo served during the Korean war and then went on to work at McClellan Air Force Base, and aerojet . He worked for the state of California Department of water resources where he retired after 26 years. When he retired he went back to his home town of Oakdale California where he stayed active with the Catholic Church. He is proceeded in death by his sister's Henriette Garcia and Georgia Costello, his brother Peter Solis and the love of his life his "Big Boy" Kevin Kinley Jr. Survived by his Brothers Richard, Joseph and Larry. His sister's Emily, Beatrice, Ramona Mendoza ( Rosendo) and Lillian Dill. His rosery is Monday the 13th of January at 6:00 p.m. at the Oakdale funeral chapel. His funeral is Tuesday the 14th of January at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oakdale California
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 12, 2020