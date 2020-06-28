Anita HinrichsenJune 21, 1944 - April 8, 2020Anita "Nita" Jean Hinrichsen arrived in heaven on April 8th, 2020, passing at home with family after years of struggling with heart issues. She was born in Sunnyside, Washington to Robert and Edna Milroy on June 21st, 1944.Nita and Bill started their life together on December 7th, 1962 in Sunnyside, Washington, 58 years ago, where Lori and Chad were born, moved to Seattle (2 years), moved to Portland, Oregon (18 months), moved to Longview, Washington (22 months) where Brian was born, moved to Twin Falls Idaho (2 years), then landed in Modesto, Ca in 1974 and moved to Ceres in 2002 where they called home.Nita is survived by devoted family including her husband Bill, daughter Lori, son Chad and his wife Bien, son Brian and his wife Katia, as well as all of her grandchildren Taylor and her husband Ryan, Makeila, Kaleb, Maleiya, Mia, Kate and Ava, bonus great grandchildren Rylee and Jack Peavy, and great grand baby Peavy due this December. Nita is also survived by extended family and many wonderful friends.She had an adventurous spirit, infectious personality, and was full of curiosity and fun. She was truly a beautiful person and left a little of her spirit with all who met her. She loved her husband, children, and grandchildren more than life itself. She was always ready and excited to share anything they were involved in. Nita loved golfing with her husband, her muni niner friends, and her favorite courses to play were Half Moon Bay and Pacific Grove. She loved boating with the family, endless hours playing pinochle and canasta, road trips in her red super sport roadster, and any and all adventures with family and friends.Nita's wish: I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one! I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when my life is done! I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways- of happy times and bright sunny days! I'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun- of happy memories that I leave when my life is done!Without her, our family tree is broken, nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one the chain will link again.