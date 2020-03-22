Anita Louise Hamilton
Apr 19, 1935 - Mar 9, 2020
Anita Louise Hamilton, 84 of Turlock passed away Monday, March 9th at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.
Ms. Hamilton was born in Merced and was a resident of the area most of her life. She was a rancher, raising calves for market. She was also a school bus driver, Dial-a-Ride driver, a day care provider, a pre-school teacher and co-owner of the Country Café in Newman. She enjoyed reading, embroidery, and being around children. Ms. Hamilton was known for making blankets. She made blankets for her friends and family. She made blankets for the homeless. She made blankets for the women's shelter and for disaster victims. Anita loved California. She was knowledgeable in California history, native plants and birds. She freely shared that knowledge with vanloads of children while "going for a ride in the country".
Ms. Hamilton is survived by her son, Daniel Hamilton of Hazel Green, Alabama; daughter, Elizabeth Graff of Camino; brothers, Raymond Santos, Andrew Santos; sisters, Lillian Costa-Santos, Retha Santos, Mary Lennon; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Tom Hamilton, daughter, Elaine Crawford, brothers Fred Santos, Tony Santos, John Santos and sister Elfreda Bettencourt.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Sunday, June 28th at the Stevinson Pentecost Hall in Stevinson.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 22, 2020