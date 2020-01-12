Anita Ramona Hoover Reid
30 Nov 1933 - 23 Dec 2019
Anita Ramona Hoover Reid, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 23rd in Modesto California. She is survived by her sons, Bruce (Janet) , Randy (Sharon) and Marc (Tracy) Hoover; brothers Ron (Dolores) and Alan (Millie) Leal; several step-children; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur Hoover, husband John Reid and sister, Judy DeCambra.
Anita was born November 30, 1933 in San Leandro, California, the daughter of Louie and Dorothy Leal. She married Art Hoover in 1955 and they settled in Hayward where they started their family. After about 7 years there, they moved to Livermore, CA and lived there for about 11 years before moving to Ripon, CA. Her husband, Art, died there in 1987 after a battle with cancer.
Anita then moved to Mountain Ranch, CA where she met and married John Reid. They enjoyed living in their mountain home for about 5 years before moving to Riverbank, CA. There they both enjoyed John's passion of going to air shows, hunting treasures at local garage sales and playing bingo every chance, they got. She adored her family and her dogs. Her feisty spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 12, 2020