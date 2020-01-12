Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Reid. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Send Flowers Obituary

Anita Ramona Hoover Reid

30 Nov 1933 - 23 Dec 2019

Anita Ramona Hoover Reid, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 23rd in Modesto California. She is survived by her sons, Bruce (Janet) , Randy (Sharon) and Marc (Tracy) Hoover; brothers Ron (Dolores) and Alan (Millie) Leal; several step-children; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur Hoover, husband John Reid and sister, Judy DeCambra.



Anita was born November 30, 1933 in San Leandro, California, the daughter of Louie and Dorothy Leal. She married Art Hoover in 1955 and they settled in Hayward where they started their family. After about 7 years there, they moved to Livermore, CA and lived there for about 11 years before moving to Ripon, CA. Her husband, Art, died there in 1987 after a battle with cancer.



Anita then moved to Mountain Ranch, CA where she met and married John Reid. They enjoyed living in their mountain home for about 5 years before moving to Riverbank, CA. There they both enjoyed John's passion of going to air shows, hunting treasures at local garage sales and playing bingo every chance, they got. She adored her family and her dogs. Her feisty spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

www.cvobituaries.com



Anita Ramona Hoover Reid30 Nov 1933 - 23 Dec 2019Anita Ramona Hoover Reid, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 23rd in Modesto California. She is survived by her sons, Bruce (Janet) , Randy (Sharon) and Marc (Tracy) Hoover; brothers Ron (Dolores) and Alan (Millie) Leal; several step-children; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur Hoover, husband John Reid and sister, Judy DeCambra.Anita was born November 30, 1933 in San Leandro, California, the daughter of Louie and Dorothy Leal. She married Art Hoover in 1955 and they settled in Hayward where they started their family. After about 7 years there, they moved to Livermore, CA and lived there for about 11 years before moving to Ripon, CA. Her husband, Art, died there in 1987 after a battle with cancer.Anita then moved to Mountain Ranch, CA where she met and married John Reid. They enjoyed living in their mountain home for about 5 years before moving to Riverbank, CA. There they both enjoyed John's passion of going to air shows, hunting treasures at local garage sales and playing bingo every chance, they got. She adored her family and her dogs. Her feisty spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close