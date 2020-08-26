Angela June BurkettJune 10, 1930 - August 22, 2020Angela June Burkett was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and traveler extraordinaire. Surrounded by her family, she peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus on August 22, 2020.Angela (Ann) was born in San Francisco and graduated from the California School of Fine Arts. She created many fashion adds for Macys. She was very artistic and created products which she sold to clients like Pier 1 Imports. For years she was the manager of a friend who was a Carol Channing look alike. They had many crazy encounters with stars! After her first cruise in 1966, cruising was in her blood. She took over 133 cruises in her first 20 yrs.In 1977 Ann moved to Modesto. Through Storer Tours, she founded the travel club "The Traveleers." Ann escorted tours of 40- 50 people on cruises and world wide adventures. She began her weekly Traveleers meetings by ringing her bell, which grabbed the attention of her club members who admired and loved her.Ann is survived by her husband Bob Burkett, Brenda and Gil Stuart, Rob and Dianne Burkett, Rich and Robin Burkett, Julie and Mo Ibanez, Susan Krukiel and Dee Lew, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.Always dressed to the nines, we will miss her spunk, encouragement, and enthusiasm for life.A huge special thank you to Seva Hospice for their indredible care.Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.