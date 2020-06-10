Ann E. Hamlin Koster
1926 - 2020
Ann N. Hamlin Koster
Nov. 20, 1926 - Jun 5, 2020
Ann E. Hamlin/Koster, 93, passed away on June 5, 2020 in Modesto, California. She was born on November 20, 1926 in Hunt County, Texas to Claude and Lucy Wheat.
Ann was preceded in death by husbands Theodore Hamlin and Skip Koster, son David Hamlin and her 4 brothers.
Ann is survived by her son Stephen Hamlin, daughter in law Lauren Hamlin and grandchildren Theodore and Avery Hamlin.
Ann was a hard worker and always held a job until in her 60's. She traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Mexico in her various RV's. She had an adventurous spirit and was always ready to go anywhere on a moments notice. She was optimistic and smiled easily and always.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave., Modesto, CA. The burial is private.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel
