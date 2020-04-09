Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Galt Bairey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Galt Bairey

May 31, 1934 - March 26, 2020

Ann Galt Bairey passed away peacefully, following a short illness. Ann resided in Modesto until recently moving to a retirement community in Hughson.

Ann was born May 31, 1934, in Washington D.C. and grew up in Falls Church, Virginia. Her parents John Meares Galt and Jane Frances (Handiboe) Galt were veterans and worked for the federal government, and her father was commander of the local American Legion Post.

Ann graduated from the University of Mary Washington where she rode on the equestrian team. She could accomplish anything she set her mind to do. After marrying and moving to California, Ann had multiple careers, including mother, homemaker, PTA president, family planning volunteer, photographer, and artist. While raising three children, Ann returned to school to recertify as a Medical Technologist, and she worked until retirement in the Scenic Hospital laboratory.

Ann and her former husband George Bairey raised their three children in Modesto. Ann is survived by her children, Noel Bairey Merz M.D., Jeff Bairey, and James Bairey, and by seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Ann was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Ann loved zydeco dancing, gardening, holiday family gatherings, music, plays in Ashland, Galt family genealogy, clocks, 4th of July parades, art, exercise, horses, Jerry Garcia concerts, the Photography Collective, scrap books, her grandchildren, and her cat Sammy. Ann was very social and enjoyed spending time visiting with friends. Ann valued education and was proud of the accomplishments of her friends and family.

A private memorial will be planned at a later date. Please consider a donation in Ann's memory to Community Hospice of Modesto.

