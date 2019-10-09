Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Memorial service 10:00 AM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Guzzi

August 10, 1932 - September 29, 2019

Ann passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was born on August 10, 1932 in El Centro, CA, the daughter of Joe and Ramona Zumstein. She grew up in Ripon, CA on the family dairy with her parents and 3 brothers, along with all the cows, dogs, cats and goats. Ann was active in the Ripon Swiss Club and the Swiss Echoes. She loved her Swiss heritage and community. Ann married Kenneth Guzzi on Sept. 13, 1952 and moved to Modesto, CA where she remained for the rest of her life. She worked at Kelly Moore Paint Co. as a bookkeeper for 25 years. Ann is survived by her 3 children, Barbara Buchanan (Randy), Mike Guzzi, Dan Guzzi (Suzanne), 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, her brothers Frank Zumstein and John Zumstein. She was preceeded in death by her parents, her husband of 47 years, Kenneth Guzzi, brother Joe Zumstein, grandson, Jeff Buchanan, and long time friend and companion Mervin Frazier. Ann loved her San Francisco Giants, reading the newspaper cover to cover, traveling, being outdoors and spending time with her family and friends. She is best known for her kind spirit, bright smile, a love of animals, and her deviled eggs. Ann spent her entire life helping and caring for others. Rest in peace Mom, we love you.

A memorial service is scheduled for October 12, 2019 at 10:00am at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com



Ann GuzziAugust 10, 1932 - September 29, 2019Ann passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was born on August 10, 1932 in El Centro, CA, the daughter of Joe and Ramona Zumstein. She grew up in Ripon, CA on the family dairy with her parents and 3 brothers, along with all the cows, dogs, cats and goats. Ann was active in the Ripon Swiss Club and the Swiss Echoes. She loved her Swiss heritage and community. Ann married Kenneth Guzzi on Sept. 13, 1952 and moved to Modesto, CA where she remained for the rest of her life. She worked at Kelly Moore Paint Co. as a bookkeeper for 25 years. Ann is survived by her 3 children, Barbara Buchanan (Randy), Mike Guzzi, Dan Guzzi (Suzanne), 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, her brothers Frank Zumstein and John Zumstein. She was preceeded in death by her parents, her husband of 47 years, Kenneth Guzzi, brother Joe Zumstein, grandson, Jeff Buchanan, and long time friend and companion Mervin Frazier. Ann loved her San Francisco Giants, reading the newspaper cover to cover, traveling, being outdoors and spending time with her family and friends. She is best known for her kind spirit, bright smile, a love of animals, and her deviled eggs. Ann spent her entire life helping and caring for others. Rest in peace Mom, we love you.A memorial service is scheduled for October 12, 2019 at 10:00am at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA. Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close