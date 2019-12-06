Ann Robinson
October 10, 1936 - November 27, 2019
In Modesto, Ca. Ann Ray Robinson was called to heaven to be with the Lord. She died peacefully from natural causes. Ann was born on October 10, 1936 in Charlotte, North Carolina to William McGill Matthews and Kathleen Betts Matthews. She was married to Richard Kenneth Robinson on December 18, 1953. Ann went on have 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
To read the full obituary, see www.lakewoodhughson.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019