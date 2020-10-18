1/
Ann Zuidema
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Zuidema
February 22, 1938 - October 5, 2020
Ann Zuidema (Tante Anneke), 82, entered into rest on Monday, October 5, 2020 in Modesto, CA. She was born in Aduard, Groningen in the Netherlands. Along with her family she immigrated to Ontario, Canada at age 14. In 1971 she moved to Ceres, CA where she worked on a chicken ranch gathering eggs. Many years later she worked at Gallo Winery in Modesto. In 2017 due to health issues she moved to an assisted living room at Casa de Modesto. Ann was a loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend. Preceding her in death were her parents, John and Alice Zuidema, sisters Nancy Mitruk (Mike) and Emmy De Boer (Bill). She is survived by her brother from Modesto, CA, Ben Zuidema (late Carol), and sisters from Ontario, Canada, Louise Zantingh (late Jim), Jean Conway (Kit), and Joyce Senese (Dom). Ann enjoyed bowling, gardening, and spending time with friends and family. She loved her Savior and was actively involved as a member of Modesto Christian Reformed Church. Ann will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Inurnment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA with a private family service on November 13. In keeping with her wishes, the family will hold a Celebration of Life Open House at the home of her niece in Modesto at a later date. Remembrances in Ann's name may be made to Modesto Christian Reformed Church, 2620 College Ave. Modesto, CA 95350.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Inurnment
Lakewood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 17, 2020
Our sincere condolences in the passing of your dear sister and auntie. May God give you his comfort and peace. ❤Sending love and prayers.
Raymond Mensonides
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved