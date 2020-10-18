Ann ZuidemaFebruary 22, 1938 - October 5, 2020Ann Zuidema (Tante Anneke), 82, entered into rest on Monday, October 5, 2020 in Modesto, CA. She was born in Aduard, Groningen in the Netherlands. Along with her family she immigrated to Ontario, Canada at age 14. In 1971 she moved to Ceres, CA where she worked on a chicken ranch gathering eggs. Many years later she worked at Gallo Winery in Modesto. In 2017 due to health issues she moved to an assisted living room at Casa de Modesto. Ann was a loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend. Preceding her in death were her parents, John and Alice Zuidema, sisters Nancy Mitruk (Mike) and Emmy De Boer (Bill). She is survived by her brother from Modesto, CA, Ben Zuidema (late Carol), and sisters from Ontario, Canada, Louise Zantingh (late Jim), Jean Conway (Kit), and Joyce Senese (Dom). Ann enjoyed bowling, gardening, and spending time with friends and family. She loved her Savior and was actively involved as a member of Modesto Christian Reformed Church. Ann will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Inurnment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA with a private family service on November 13. In keeping with her wishes, the family will hold a Celebration of Life Open House at the home of her niece in Modesto at a later date. Remembrances in Ann's name may be made to Modesto Christian Reformed Church, 2620 College Ave. Modesto, CA 95350.