Anna Mae GrahamDec 16, 1926 – Oct 23, 2020Anna Mae Graham was a lifelong Ceres resident. She graduated from Ceres High school in 1945. For many years before retirement Anna worked for Stanislaus County where she worked as a court clerk. She served Stanislaus County as a planning commissioner and as a volunteer at Doctor's Medical Center. Anna was a devoted and proud farmer's wife to her late husband Phillip "Bud" Graham. She loved to travel and was able to travel the world throughout her life. She was a longtime member of the North Modesto Church of God, a bowling league for many years, and Native Daughters of Golden West.Anna is survived by two brothers; Richard and Robert McBride, 3 sons; Allan, David, and Daniel Graham, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.Franklin & Downs in honored to be serving the Graham family. A Graveside service will be held at 2:30pm on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Ceres Memorial Park, 1801 E Whitmore Ave, Ceres, CA.