Obituary

Anna Marie (Enriquez) Jensen

April 16, 1954 - March 29, 2020



Anna was born on April 16, 1954 in Modesto, CA. She attended Sylvan School's and graduated from Downey High School in 1974.

Anna began her career at AT&T in 1976. She spent 27 years there before retiring. She married Warren Jensen of Hughson. They remained together for almost 20 years until his passing. She loved animals and was especially fond of her cats. She also loved to garden while living on her husband's family ranch in Hughson. After her husband's passing, Anna moved to Los Lunas, New Mexico. She passed away peacefully there with her nephew, Robert Dugo, Jr. at her side. Anna is survived by her father, Eddie Enriquez of Modesto, sister's Vicky Lilley (Jack) of Modesto, Lisa Dugo ( Robert) of Waterford, brother Michael of Modesto, as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Jananna Neill Enriquez and her husband, Warren Jensen. Our family wishes to thank Hospice of Los Lunas for their wonderful and compassionate care of our sister. We will always treasure Anna's memory and will greatly miss our sister. Anna will be laid to rest in Oakdale, CA next to our mother. A private service will be held at a later date.

Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 19, 2020

