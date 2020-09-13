1/1
Annabelle Jaureguy
1924 - 2020
Annabelle Ellen Jaureguy
Nov 6, 1924 - Aug 29, 2020
Mrs. Annabelle Newkirk Jaureguy, age 95, of Ceres, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Engligh Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Novemebr 6, 1924, in Modesto Ca, a daughter of the late Reason and Verna Bryant.
Annanbelle was preceded in death by her husband's, Donald Newkirk of 50 years and Jean Jaureguy of 10 years; two sons, David Newkirk and Gordon Newkirk; two grandchildren, Michael Newkirk and Jennifer Newkirk and one brother, Arden Bryant.
She attended First Church of Christ in ceres and enjoyed singing in the choir.
She was a member of the Ceres Historical society, Ceres Garden Club and VFW Ladies auxiliary.
She was the first associate hired at Memorial Medical Center in the billing department and worked their for 30 years.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, golfing, playing the organ and socializing.
Annabelle is survived by her two daughters-in-law Diana Newkirk and Elaine Newkirk; four step children Martin Jaureguy, John Jaureguy, Steven Jaureguy and Michael Jaureguy; four grandchildren, Donald Newkirk, John Newkirk, Jeff Newkirk and Jill Bettencourt; seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Funeral service will be held graveside at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Lakewood Memorial park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson CA 95326
In lieu of flowers please donate to Community Hospice https://give.hospiceheart.org/give/annual-fund/
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Lakewood Memorial park
