Anne Marie Gutierrez (Sierra)Jun 1, 1969 - Apr 26, 2020On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Anne Marie Gutierrez, loving mother, sister, daughter, and friend went to be with the lord.Anne was born on June 1, 1969 in Patterson, CA to Raymond and Ruth Sierra. She went on to marry her love, Jose "Frank" Gutierrez and together they have two beautiful children, Sierra Rose Gutierrez and Carlos Arreis Gutierrez.Anne had an intense passion to care for others and was known to give selflessly to her family. She was a loyal friend to many in the community. Many people have expressed how much they will miss seeing her in customer service at the local Walmart where she had been a dedicated employee since they opened.Anne was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Sierra. She is survived by her husband, Jose "Frank" Gutierrez; children, Carlos and Sierra; father, Raymond Sierra; brothers, Matthew and Michael Sierra as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.A celebration of her life will be held when it is safe to have group gatherings again. That information will follow as it becomes available.In lieu of flowers and other offerings an account has been setup at Bank of the West for her family. Contributions can be made at ANY Bank of the West location under "Anne Gutierrez Memorial Account" and can also be left in the drop box outside of the bank. Donations can also be mailed to the Anne Gutierrez Memorial Account c/o Bank of the West, 5 Plaza Circle, Patterson, CA 95363.