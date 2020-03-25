Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Sharyon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anne B. Sharyon

Dec 14, 1927 - Feb 28, 2020

Anne Bradbury Seasholes Sharyon, 92, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 in Petaluma, Calif. from Alzheimer's dementia. Anne was born Dec. 14, 1927 in Newton, Mass. to the late Dr. Charles Lyon and Elizabeth Bradbury Seasholes. She was raised in Dayton, Ohio where her father was minister at First Baptist Church. She attended Oakwood High School, excelling in sports (she was star goalie of the field hockey team) and academics. She played the cello in the orchestra and was involved in student government. She played chamber music with her mother on the violin, her sister at the piano, and occasionally her brother on the trumpet. She was known to her close friends and family as Nancy, Sea-Sea (CC) and Auntie Anne.

Anne was an honors graduate of Vassar women's college with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology in 1948. Anne obtained her Master of Arts from Colorado State College of Education in Greeley in 1950, where she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Leon Sharyon, a WW II veteran from Montana and Ashland, OR, who also received an MA in Education. They were married June 16, 1951 in Dayton, OH, with her father officiating. They moved to Lakeview, OR to teach school and enjoyed rock hounding in the area. They relocated to the Modesto, CA area to be near Bob's sister Annette Sellman's family, where Bob taught school, and started their own family in quick order. They moved to the big white house on Sycamore Ave. in 1965.

Anne was an activist and involved in community and political affairs. She was appointed by Gov. Edmund G. Brown to the board of Trustees of the Modesto State Hospital, was a charter member of the Stanislaus County Mental Health Society, chairman of the Modesto League of Women Voters, and involved in her children's PTAs. She opposed the Vietnam war and brought her kids with her to demonstrations. She supported Cesar Chavez in his fight for farm worker's rights and was a champion of the 1960's

Anne, Bob and their five kids spent their entire summers traveling and tent camping in their VW van to her parents' cottage on Silver Lake near Madison, NH or every other year camping in Montana and Canada, giving her children unique experiences with nature, hiking, swimming and playing catch. They always began and ended their summers visiting "Gama" in Ashland, OR. Anne's favorite activity was taking the kids to Lithia Park, exploring the trails or jumping in leaf piles.

In later years, Anne and Bob strapped a canoe to the top of their pickup truck, pulling a small camper, and spent up to six months at a time exploring the U.S. and Canada. They also participated in many Elderhostel events. After Bob's death in 1997, a highlight of Anne's travels was visiting her sister Molly in India, and her cousin namesake Anne Seasholes in Turkey.

Anne was an active member of College Ave. Congregational Church (UCC) since 1957, which embodied her ideals of social justice and inclusivity. She taught Sunday School, led youth groups, and sat on many boards and ministries. She loved to learn and took classes on scripture and theology. She had many close and enduring relationships through the church and was loved and cherished by her friends there. In 2010 she met her partner Donna Graber and they had seven years together before she moved to assisted living in Petaluma, CA.

Anne was proud of her Bradbury heritage and generations of connections with the Seasholes, Cummings/Qualey, Brooks and Pomeroy families while summering at Silver Lake, and passed the love of those connections onto her children and grandchildren. She was loved for her kindness, sense of humor, cheerfulness, her close friendships and love of a good time.

Anne is predeceased by her parents, her husband Bob, her brother Bradbury Seasholes and her sister Mary Taylor Lhamon. She is survived by her children Beth Terrell (Dave) of Long Beach, CA; Kathy Means of Anchorage, AK; Margi Davis (Mike) of Bakersfield, CA; Leon Sharyon (Peggy) of Penngrove, CA; his twin Marie Sharyon-Merino of Lake Oswego, OR; grandchildren Neal Terrell (Jaclyn), Tom Terrell, Colin Means (Sarah), Owen Means (Kelsey), Andi Davis, Kim Davis, Sam Rubey (Eric), Rob Sharyon (Rosa), Pat Sharyon, Henry Sharyon, Taylor Merino, Lauren Gutierrez and Rachel Merino; great-grandchildren Mateo Gutierrez, Miri Means, Rhys and Bowen Rubey, Ada Terrell, and twins Ellis and Meike Sharyon. In addition, she leaves numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and her special longtime friends Sandy Sample and Annie Dutton.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of life is postponed until further notice. Burial will be at Madison Cemetery, Madison, NH. Memorial gifts may be sent to College Avenue United Church of Christ, 1341 College Avenue, Modesto, CA 95350; The Madison Church, PO Box 119, Madison, NH 03849; or the . The family wishes to express our deepest gratitude and thanks to the staff at Sunrise Assisted Senior Living Memory Care in Petaluma, CA, and Hospice of Petaluma for their compassionate care and support during Anne's final transition.

