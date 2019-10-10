Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony (Tony) Casale. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 12:00 PM Lakewood Memorial Park Hughson , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Dec 28, 1934 - July 11, 2019

Anthony (Tony) Casale, 84 passed away on July 11, 2019 in Winnemucca, NV. Tony was born on Dec 28, 1934 in N.J. to Rocco & Angela Casale where he was raised. After his Marriage to Ruth, they moved to Waterford Ca. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator is entire Career. Tony is survived by a brother Daniel Casale of Denair and a close cousin Canio Casale of Modesto, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, who remember him with love, especially Rocky Casale, who he was vey close. He is preceded in death by his parents, is wife Ruth Romaine, his sister Elizabeth and older brother Salvatore. Deepest thanks go to Debbie Swanger, for her loving care and the Leon Fry Family for their years of friendship. A grave side serice will be held on October 14th 2019 at 12 noon at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson, follwed by a Memoral Service at Waterford Bible Church 1443Yosemite Blvd. Waterford.

