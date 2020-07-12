1/
Anthony DiBona
1946 - 2020
Anthony DiBona
Nov 3, 1946 - Jun 22, 2020
73, of Turlock CA passed away in Pleasanton CA. He was born in Modesto CA to Salvatore and Carmella DiBona. He graduated from Downey High School in 1964 and went into the U.S. Air Force. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired from Post Kraft Foods as a Maintenance Mechanic and Boiler Operator where he worked for 30 years. He loved raising his quarter horses and was a member and Sunday School teacher at First Southern Baptist Church of Denair. He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister Mary Fontana and one brother Leonardo DiBona. He is survived by his wife Kathryn DiBona, two sisters Theresa DeFonce and Susana DiBona. Three children, Stephanie DiBona (Denis' Beausejour), Raymond DiBona (Donna Borrero-DiBona), and Jason Whitehead (Mindy Molendyk). Two grandchildre, Andrea Leal and Dillon DiBona. As well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 12, 2020.
