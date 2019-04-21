Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Edwards. View Sign

Anthony Brian Edwards

Jan. 8, 1959 - Apr. 11, 2019

Anthony Brian Edward was born in Fort Worth Texas on January 8, 1959 and passed away on April 11, 2019; he was 60 years old. Tony came to Modesto as a child and loved this city where he made so many friends over the years. He owned a successful auto repair business until his retirement. After receiving Jesus Christ, he attended Central Baptist Church regularly. He leaves behind a mother, Julia Rand; a brother, Kenneth Baldwin; and a sister, Rosella Edwards, all residents of Porterville, California. Although we will greatly miss his laughter and charm, we all expect to see him again in our eternal home with the Lord. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 3:00 p.m. at Central Grace Hmong Alliance Church, 918 Sierra Dr., Modesto, CA. Following the service, there will be a Last Hurrah to A&W with the Pharoahs' car club. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Optimal Hospice Care.

