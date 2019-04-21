Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Anthony J. Farinha

Feb. 8, 1944 - April 9, 2019

Anthony J. Farinha went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2019, at the age of 77. He was born in Patterson, CA to Domingos and Angie Farinha. Anthony started his career working for his brother Domingos Jr. at Farinha's Floral in Patterson. He then went to work for Dean Hanson at Dean's Floral where he gained a lifelong mentor and close friend. In 1970 he and his wife, Judy, opened Farinha's Oakdale Floral where they served the community for over 35 years in the floral and event planning business until their retirement in 2005. He was active in the American Institute of Floral Design (AIFD), and because of his amazing work, he was featured in magazines and shows across the nation.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, of 53 years; his son, Ryan, and daughter-in-law, Velma, and his grandchildren Maci, Eli, and Lexi Farinha of Modesto; his twin brother, John L. Farinha, of Patterson; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Richard and Micki Lopes of Turlock; sisters-in-law Carol Lopes and Mary Farinha of Turlock, and Neta Farinha of Patterson; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, Godchildren, and close friends.

Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Domingos and Angie Farinha; his brothers Joe, Stanley, and Domingos Jr.; his daughter, Andria; and his grandson, "Little One" John.

Family and friends are welcome to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson on Tuesday, April 23rd at 7:00 PM to pray the Rosary and on Wednesday, April 24th at 10:00 AM for the Funeral Mass.

"Dreams are like Heaven, you can see them both in your mind until the day you experience them" Andria Farinha (November 1987).

575 N Soderquist Rd

Turlock , CA 95380

