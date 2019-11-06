Anthony "Tony" Fernandes
Apr. 8, 1931 - Oct. 30, 2019
Anthony "Tony" Fernandes was the youngest born of 8 siblings to Antonio and Flora Fernandes, a dairy farming family. He lived his entire life in the greater Turlock area. He married Emily in 1953 and they were married 54 years, until her passing in 2007.
As a young adult, Tony ran a produce packing business and oversaw farming interests. He moved on to do what he enjoyed the most, working with his hands, and retired from the maintenance department at CSUS. After retirement, he kept busy with many projects to help others and traveling with family and friends. We are thankful to all those who were always there for him, including John & Sue Figley and Tony & Charlotte Regalo, along with many other family members.
Tony was preceded in death by his wife, Emily. He leaves behind his daughter, Jan (Allan) Moura; his son, Jim (Kim) Fernandes; his grandchildren, Jeremy (Yetzenia) Moura, Jimmy (Staci) Fernandes and Julie (Andrew) Malizia; along with his great-grandchildren, whom he was so proud of, Colton & Reagan Fernandes and Harper, Morgan and Josie Malizia.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by the Rosary at 6 p.m., on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2019 at All Saints University Parish, 4040 McKenna Dr., Turlock. Interment will follow at Turlock Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019