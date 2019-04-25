Guest Book View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 575 N Soderquist Rd Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-632-1018 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Turlock Funeral Home 425 N. Soderquist Rd. Turlock , CA View Map Rosary 10:00 AM Turlock Funeral Home 425 N. Soderquist Rd Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony "Joe" Forte

Feb. 25, 1928 - Apr. 17, 2019

Joe was born February 25, 1928, an only child, to Antonio and Rosa Forte in Hilmar CA, where he grew up. Joe shared many memories of Hilmar High School, including meeting the love of his life Gini. Joe and Gini were married May 18, 1952. They lived in Turlock, CA for a few years before they built their forever home on the ranch where he grew up in Hilmar. They lived a full and happy life as best friends and partners for 65 years.

Before Joe married Gini, he proudly served in the US Army. He was also very proud of being a Merced County Deputy Sheriff. Joe farmed his land, drove truck for Valley Distributors and drove school bus for Hilmar Unified School District.

Joe and Gini were involved in several organizations, including the Turlock Stepin Pards, Merced County Sheriff Search and Rescue Team, Merced County Sheriff's Volunteers Hilmar Division, Holy Rosary Choir and the Hilmar High School Football Boosters.

Joe is survived by his children-by-heart Eddie (Debbie) Mendes, Gina (Tom) Montgomery of Hilmar and Nephew Mike (Irene) Prehm of Modesto, who were all his caregivers. He also leaves behind his godson Captain Frank (Karen) Pedras, US Coast Guard, Retired of Eagle, ID.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nora Virginia "Gini" Forte and his parents Antonio and Rosa Forte.

There will be a visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019. Rosary and Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019. All services will be held at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hilmar Football Boosters/ Joe and Gini Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1288, Hilmar, CA 95324.

www.cvobituaries.com





