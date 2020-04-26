Anthony A. Kauffman
Jun 11, 1962 - Apr 15, 2020
Anthony Alan Kauffman, 57, passed away peacefully at home in Turlock, CA, April 15, 2020. Anthony was born June 11, 1962 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Henry and Patricia Kauffman.
Anthony attended Turlock High School and later founded and continued to serve as the President of Professional Lumper Services Inc. for 22 years until his passing.
Anthony enjoyed his family BBQ's, attending music concerts, racing events, especially drag boat races where he discovered a passion for photography. He also enjoyed boating and fishing and loved his visits to Maui where he traveled once or twice a year with family and friends.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Connie Kauffman, his sons Steven Gregg, Justin Gregg, Christopher Gregg and Robert Gregg. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ian, Madison, Revis, Stone, Kaydence, Brooklynn and Peyton, his Pops, Jerry Phelps and his brothers Frank Kauffman, Mike James, William Phelps and David Phelps and Zorro his beloved Husky. Anthony was preceded in death by parents Henry Kauffman and Patricia Phelps, his sons, Korey Kauffman and Brandon Kauffman.
Funeral Services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020