Obituary



Nov. 10, 1952 - Mar. 19, 2020

The family of Anthony Savage sadly announces his passing on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Anthony (Tony) L. Savage was born to Oneida Copeland Savage and Thomas Savage, Sr. on November 10, 1952. He attended St. Stanislaus School, Central Catholic High School, and Modesto Jr, College. He then transferred to San Francisco State University and continued his studies in Marketing and earned a degree in Business.

Tony excelled in sports starting with Football with the CCHS Raider's Championship Football Team. After High School years, he developed a serious passion for Tennis. Often seen at The Racquet Club for practice and competitions as well.

Tony had an advanced ear for music in the late 60's / early 70's and introduced many Blues & Rock artists at the St. Stanislaus Church Hall through the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) and then moving on to bigger venues like the California Ballroom presenting Albert King, Muddy Waters, Charlie Musselwhite, John Mayal and many other great Blues talents of the late 60's.

He began his career 45 years ago in Real Estate and subsequently expanded in to Development and Financial Ventures.

Tony was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Salvaggio. He is survived by his sisters, Susan (Gary) Humphrey of Ripon, CA, Anne Skeet Hill of

Tony was a gentle soul that had a generous and loving spirit to always support his family and friends. A special thanks to Susan, Jeff, Alan, Stan and Ed who were all by his side at the final chapter of Tony's life. He will be missed by all.

