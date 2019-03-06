Antoinette J. Steitz (1954 - 2019)
Antoinette J. Steitz
Dec 1954 ~ March 2019
Antoinette Jeannette Steitz "Toni", 64 of Newman passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral service will be at Allen Mortuary on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:00pm For a full obituary or to share your memories go to www.AllenMortuary.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 6, 2019
