Antone Louis Mello, Jr.
Jul 29, 1931 – Mar 22, 2020
Antone Louis Mello, Jr, 88 of Gustine passed away Sunday, March 22nd at Pacifica Senior Living in Merced.
Mr. Mello was born to Antone and Josephine Lewis Mello in Los Banos and was a lifelong resident of Gustine. He was a farmer, dairyman and truck driver for many years. He graduated from Gustine High School in 1949 and served in the US Navy from 1951 to 1954. He was a parishioner of the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine and was a member of the YMI #44 of Hilmar, OLM Membership Society, Gustine VFW Post 7635 and Gustine Senior Citizens. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting.
Mr. Mello is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Mello of Gustine; sons, Antone Mello, III and John (La-Salete) Mello both of Gustine; daughter, Jennifer (Brad Dermond) Mello of Modesto; sisters, Gertrude Lopes of Crows Landing and Roseanne Souza of Gustine; grandchildren, Karlene Mello, Nicole Mello, Johnathan Mello, Thomas Mello, Anna Mello and Emmily Mello. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Ellen Mello and brother, James Mello.
Private services were held due to the current restrictions. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to: VFW Post 7635 Honor Guard, c/o George Vargas, 27907 Highway 33, Newman, CA 95360 or Gustine Historical Society, 803 Laurel Avenue, Gustine, CA 95322.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020