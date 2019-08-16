Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonia "Paloma" Juarez. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

Antonia "Paloma" Juarez

November 8,1928 - July 12, 2019

We want to pay tribute to the most incredible woman we've had the pleasure and honor to call Mom. While some or most people go to the store to purchase lottery tickets with the hopes to strike it rich, the Juarez family was born into an incredible wealth that was truly priceless; having Paloma Juarez as our mother. How many of us get to say that? The many blessings Paloma freely gave us were immeasurable. Her generosity was beyond anything money can buy. There wasn't anything she wouldn't do for her children and grandchildren. Her famous words always, "Mis Hijos son mi riquesa" (My children are my wealth).

There are many women who strive for excellence. However, there are some few who strive for greatness, never complaining, and pulling out all the stops for their families like Paloma Juarez did. She was remarkable, irreplaceable, and truly one of a kind. Like the song by Bette Midler, "Wind beneath my wings", Paloma was our wind and inspiration.

Our Mother, the Matriarch of the Juarez Family, had 9 children 7 of which are still with us - Martha,Miguel,George, Francisco, Raul, Esmeralda and Gustavo. She had 24 Grandchildren,28 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great, Great Grandchildren. 62 of us will always carry a little piece of her in our hearts. We may have never fully appreciated the bond we shared until we got older and started to notice the traits we shared and passed down from generation to generation. Some of the many traits we admired about our mother are:

Her love of family -

When you spoke or saw our mother, she gave you her bendicion (blessing) and a warm kiss or hug. She always made you feel loved and welcomed in her small home in Patterson. One of her ways of making you feel welcomed was by making you a "taco de frijoles" or serving you her famous Caldo de Res with hot tortillas de Mais "del paquete verde" (Refried bean tacos or beef soup with hot tortillas from the green package).

When one of her children was upset at another sibling, she would always say, "Ayi mija, perdonalo, yo no quiero pleitos en la familia, eso no es bueno. Quiero paz y que todos se quieran" (Oh dear forgive him, I don't want family arguments, that's not good, I want peace and I want everyone to love each other).

But if it was someone else hurting her family, she would say, "No te dejes, no busques pleito pero tampoco te dejes" (Don't look for trouble, but stand your ground).

Her Strength and strong will -

Our mother worked at the Tri-Valley Cannery for 25 years, never missing a day of work. Many times, she worked the night shift where she would sort on a belt line or operate a Palletizer. She would come home tired and although exhausted, she would start cleaning the house, washing clothes and making food for her family until her tiredness got the best of her. Not only did she manage an entire household, she was a wonderful teacher and recognized a gift in each of us. She instilled confidence in all of us and convinced us that our gifts would take us wherever we wanted to go in life. Even though her body would not always cooperate, she was a fighter, never complaining of pain. She fought to remain alert and communicative to the very end. She maintained that strength because of the love and support her family provided to her every single day.

In her very last days when the Hospice Chaplin came to give prayer over Mom, the two things she said was, "Im afraid of leaving my children and being alone and tell him to not call me Antonia, I prefer Paloma"... She was selfless to the very end, thinking of her family first.

Her Faith. —

We remember her praying softly for family each night before she fell asleep. She would pray for peace and unity. Sometimes she would say the name of the family member and pray, "Ayi Virgencita Santa, haz que se le aga blandito el Corazon" (Dear blessed Virgen, please soften his heart).

She also taught her love of God to her children and Grandchildren. One of her prayers was, "Ninito Jesus....Dulce Compania, no me desempares ni de noche ni de dia. Amen" (Dear guardian angel, my sweet companion, do not forsake me night or day. Don't leave me alone lest I get lost. Amen.).

Growing up, our momʼs home was the place our family gathered. There was always music, food and kids running around. We always looked forward to the weekends and spending time with family in her home. She was always so happy to see everyone. You never needed to tell her that you were coming; you just showed up and she greeted you with a hug and say, "Ayi mijo que bueno que veniste, te voy a ser un taquito" (So happy you came, I'm going to make you a bite to eat).

Even though our mother is no longer with us, we will always carry the examples she set for all of us. We often say we are Juarez de la Casa de Gama (Juarez from the house of Gama) because of how we cherished our Grandmother (Paloma's mom) whom we affectionately called Chita. For those future generations, we hope they say their last name and include "de la Casa de Juarez". We are who we are in great part because of Paloma Juarez. She was our role model who will continue to influence our family as it continues to grow in the coming generations. She will always be loved and remembered for her generosity, kindness and love of family. We will continue to make her proud by teaching our sons and daughters what it means to be Juarez Strong.

In the loving words of our beacon of shining light,

"Arriba Juarez"!!! (Go Juarez!!!)

