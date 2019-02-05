Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonio Barreto. View Sign

Antonio Barreto

Oct. 4, 1946 - Jan. 31, 2019

Antonio D. Barreto passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019 in Oakdale at the age of 72. Antonio was born one of six children on October 4, 1946 to Jose and Maria Barreto in the Azores. In March of 1975 when Antonio was 28, he immigrated to the United States. He has been a resident of Oakdale and the surrounding area for the past 40 years.

Antonio lived to farm. He was an incredibly hard worker that never had a bad thing to say about anyone. He enjoyed going to the bullfights and spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father and Avo.

Antonio leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Alvarina Barreto, his children, Duarte Barreto (Christina), Nelia Mendez (Javier) and Alvina Torres (Juan), his grandchildren, Ashley Barreto, Tyler Barreto, Mackenzie Mendez and Leah Torres, and his sisters and brother. Antonio is preceded in death by his son, John Barreto, his parents, 1 brother and 1 sister.

Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Barreto family. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, February 7th at 6 PM with a vigil to begin at 7 PM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ripon. A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, February 8th at 11:30 PM at St. Patrick's Church. To leave condolences to the family please visit his online guestbook at

www.cvobituaries.com



Antonio BarretoOct. 4, 1946 - Jan. 31, 2019Antonio D. Barreto passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019 in Oakdale at the age of 72. Antonio was born one of six children on October 4, 1946 to Jose and Maria Barreto in the Azores. In March of 1975 when Antonio was 28, he immigrated to the United States. He has been a resident of Oakdale and the surrounding area for the past 40 years.Antonio lived to farm. He was an incredibly hard worker that never had a bad thing to say about anyone. He enjoyed going to the bullfights and spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father and Avo.Antonio leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Alvarina Barreto, his children, Duarte Barreto (Christina), Nelia Mendez (Javier) and Alvina Torres (Juan), his grandchildren, Ashley Barreto, Tyler Barreto, Mackenzie Mendez and Leah Torres, and his sisters and brother. Antonio is preceded in death by his son, John Barreto, his parents, 1 brother and 1 sister.Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Barreto family. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, February 7th at 6 PM with a vigil to begin at 7 PM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ripon. A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, February 8th at 11:30 PM at St. Patrick's Church. To leave condolences to the family please visit his online guestbook at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close