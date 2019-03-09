Antonio S. Lima
Jun 20, 1941 - Mar 3, 2019
Antonio S. Lima of Modesto, California passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born in Santa Luzia, Terceira, Açores.
He is survived by his wife, Rosa Maria Lima, daughter Rosemary Lima Willett (Kevin); son Anthony Nelson Lima (Siouxsie); granddaughter Madeleine Rose Willett and step grandson, Bryan S. Willett.
He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brother, Manuel Lopes.
A visitation for Mr. Antonio S. Lima will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service in Turlock. There will be a funeral mass at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ripon. He will be laid to rest following the service at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Escalon.
