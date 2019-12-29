Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Antonio "Tony" Lopes

January 11, 1932 - December 14, 2019

Antonio "Tony" Lopes, a longtime resident of Modesto, passed away on December 14, 2019 at the age of 87.

Tony is survived by his sons, Ed Lopes (Carole) of Herndon, Virginia and Rick Lopes (Cindy) of Roseville, grandchildren Michael Lopes, Kathryn Lopes, Samantha Lopes, and Joseph Lopes; and close friend Lois Hurst. Tony is preceded in death by his father, John Lopes of Benicia, his mother, Maria Lopes of Turlock, and wives Betty Lopes and Rose-Marie Lopes, both of Modesto.

Tony was born January 11, 1932 in Cabanas de Viriato, Portugal and immigrated to the United States in 1953 along with his mother. After moving to California, he worked as a lab assistant at Shell Development in Martinez, Emeryville, and Modesto. Tony was a kind individual who loved his family, golf, and cooking, especially Portuguese dishes.

Tony was an active member of the Oakdale Golf and Country Club, the Carousel Dance Club, and the Luso-American Fraternal Federation, serving many times as its Modesto chapter President. As a licensed amateur radio operator, Tony served during the

In the mid-1970's Tony and Betty served as hosts of the Portuguese language "Luso American Radio Show" that aired live each Saturday on KHOP-FM 104.1.

A visitation will be held at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto, CA 95350, on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. A funeral service will be take place on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 9:00am, also at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, followed by burial at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Drive, Modesto, CA 95350.

The family would like to thank Dr. Edward Auen, Dr. John Merillat, and their staffs for the dedicated care they provided over the years. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alexander Cohen Hospice House, in care of Community Hospice.





