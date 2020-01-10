Antonio Louis Verissimo
Mar 20, 1931 - Jan 6, 2020
Antonio Louis Verissimo, 88 of Newman passed away Monday, January 6th at his residence.
Mr. Verissimo was born in St. Jorge, Azores and was a resident of Newman for 51 years. He was a dairyman for 60 years and was a pioneer in bull and oxen training. He was a parishioner of St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. Antonio was of a member of the FDES, PFSA and was involved in the local festas.
Mr. Verissimo is survived by his wife, Constania Verissimo of Newman; sons, David Verissimo, Joe Verissimo both of Newman and Tony Verissimo of Turlock; daughters, Mary Lou Verissimo and Linda Verissimo both of Newman; sisters, Diolinda Bento of Gustine, Rosa Amaral of Portugal and 8 grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 10:00 am followed by a Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, Monday, January 13th at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 10, 2020