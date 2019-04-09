Antonio Mendez Pulido
Oct 22, 1928 – Apr 3, 2019
Antonio Mendez Pulido, 90 of Patterson passed away peacefully with family at his side on Wednesday, April 3rd at his residence.
Mr. Pulido was born in Churintzio, Michoacan, Mexico and was a resident of Patterson for 50 years. He was a tractor driver at Del Don Farms for 40 years and a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Mr. Pulido is survived by his son, Juventino; daughters, Lorraine, Olga, Elsie and Linda; one brother of Mexico; three sisters all of Mexico; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Pulido and daughter, Lillian Brown.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, April 13th at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Patterson.
Donations may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 9, 2019