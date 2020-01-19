Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonio Mendonca. View Sign Service Information Rosary 9:30 AM St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Antonio Orlando Leonardo Mendonca

Jan 31, 1958 - Jan 3, 2020

Antonio was born on January 31st, 1958 to Antonio Vitorino Mendonca and Maria Lucilia Leonardo Mendonca in Santo Antao, Azores, Portugal. Antonio worked most of his life as a self-employed contractor. He had the ability to envision something built from the ground up before had even begun. Anything from a shop or barn to a simple fix, he did it, got it done and just kept going. Till this day you can see a lot of his work all around the Central Valley. Antonio will be missed by many.

His ability to bring up people that were having a rough day or just not happy with whatever the situation may was something special on its own, he always had a way of not sugar coating just what you needed to hear.

Antonio is survived by his three children, Tony, Tania, and Michael. He was very proud of his children and loved them over anything in this world. He always strived to teach them his hard work ethics and wisdom throughout the years.

Pallbearers will be Tony Mendonca, Micheal Mendonca, Shane Mendonca, Logan Mendonca, Albert Mendonca, and Harley Rice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Franklin & Downs Funeral Home. Rosary will be 9:30am on January 22nd at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held the same day beginning at 10:00am. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery.

www.cvobituaries.com





Antonio Orlando Leonardo MendoncaJan 31, 1958 - Jan 3, 2020Antonio was born on January 31st, 1958 to Antonio Vitorino Mendonca and Maria Lucilia Leonardo Mendonca in Santo Antao, Azores, Portugal. Antonio worked most of his life as a self-employed contractor. He had the ability to envision something built from the ground up before had even begun. Anything from a shop or barn to a simple fix, he did it, got it done and just kept going. Till this day you can see a lot of his work all around the Central Valley. Antonio will be missed by many.His ability to bring up people that were having a rough day or just not happy with whatever the situation may was something special on its own, he always had a way of not sugar coating just what you needed to hear.Antonio is survived by his three children, Tony, Tania, and Michael. He was very proud of his children and loved them over anything in this world. He always strived to teach them his hard work ethics and wisdom throughout the years.Pallbearers will be Tony Mendonca, Micheal Mendonca, Shane Mendonca, Logan Mendonca, Albert Mendonca, and Harley Rice.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Franklin & Downs Funeral Home. Rosary will be 9:30am on January 22nd at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held the same day beginning at 10:00am. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery. Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close