Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Visitation 5:00 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Ave Modesto , CA View Map Vigil 7:00 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Ave Modesto , CA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Stanislaus Catholic Church 1200 Maze Blvd Modesto , CA View Map

Antonio Rivas Ortega

Feb 5, 1933 – Aug 10, 2019

Don Antonio passed on August 10, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren in Modesto, CA. He was 86 years young at the time of his passing; he has resided in Modesto since 1960. For fifty-nine years, Don Antonio has been a contributing member to the community.

Don Antonio is survived by his spouse of 67 years, Maria de Jesus Ordaz Rivas. He was the son of Carmen Ortega and Marciano Rivas, who both preceded him in death. One sister, Elisa Rivas Ortega de Arceo, also preceded him in death. Elisa resided in Los Angeles with her spouse. Don Antonio's surviving four nieces reside in Fontana, Modesto, and Los Angeles.

Don Antonio is survived by his ten children and their spouses, eight of whom reside in Modesto, one in Oakdale, and one in San Diego. 33 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-grandbabies on the way also survive Don Antonio. All of whom reside in California in cities near and far: San Diego, Lodi, Salida, San Pablo, Turlock, Ceres, Manteca, Sacramento, Stockton, Oakdale, and San Leandro.

Dad was a strict and devoted father. Although he was stern, he had the kindest, generous heart. He loved life, his wife and family. He enjoyed sharing food and a hot cup of coffee with all who stopped by to visit. Dad worked in agriculture his entire life. As a rancher in Mexico and a Farm Labor Contractor in California, Dad was a well-respected man who helped hundreds of people by offering jobs, food, and shelter to his workers in need. In the 1980's, Dad helped field workers during Amnesty to obtain permanent residency. With only a third grade level of education, Dad was a sharp businessman with an entrepreneurial spirt. The values he instilled in his family will endure in all of us.

Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the family of Antonio Rivas Ortega. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 beginning at 5:00pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA. A Vigil Service and Recitation of the Rosary will be held that same night beginning at 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1200 Maze Blvd, Modesto, CA. A Committal service will follow at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery, 3200 Dakota Ave, Modesto, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com





