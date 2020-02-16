Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonio Sousa. View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 12:00 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Send Flowers Obituary

Antonio "Tony" H. Sousa

Mar 21, 1953 - Feb 3, 2020

Tony Sousa passed away at home on Feb. 3, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born on March 21, 1953 in Terceira, Azores. He was preceded in death by his parents Severiano & Rita Sousa, his brother Silvester Sousa and his nephew Clarence Sousa. He is survived by his sister Rosemary (Paul) Klaproth, sister-in-law Vicki Sousa, nephews Brian (Niki), Darin, Paul Jr. & niece Rita, grand-nephew & niece Dylan & Madison and great-niece Adalyn.

Tony retired from Gallo Winery. He enjoyed golfing, trips to Lake Tahoe, and watching sports. He was an Oakland Raiders and A's fan.

Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sousa Family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5pm- 8pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, 1050 McHenry Avenue, Modesto, CA. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 12pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home followed by interment at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery, 3200 N. Dakota Ave, Modesto, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Clarence Sousa Memorial Scholarship at Central Catholic High School or .

