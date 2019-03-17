Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Archie Abid

May 6, 1931 - March 1, 2019

Archie passed away peacefully, spending one day at Hospice in Hughson, surrounded by family. He was treated for a short time by Dr. T. Gould.

Archie was the third of ten siblings. At a young age, Archie would take his wagon to the California Ballroom to collect bottles. He would take the bottles to B&T Market for money to buy Monterey Jack Cheese. Archie would also go to the 4th Street Park to collect Black English Walnuts which he would crack and take to Carnation Bakery. J.S. West Company would also allow him to pick up spilled grain which he would in turn sell to neighbors as chicken feed.

Growing up, Archie received a certificate for perfect attendance in the 4th grade. He also entered a talent show at the Strand Theater winning a 1st Place Prize of show tickets and donuts. Archie attended Modesto High School for a short time, but left home at the age of 15 after which he attended schools in Stockton and San Francisco, then graduating from Jefferson High School in Daly City.

After high school, Archie became a commercial printer in South San Francisco, but was drafted into the Army and was sent directly to Korea as a member of the 45th Infantry Div. (Oklahoma Thunder Birds). While in Korea, Archie received the

In 1954, Archie met Dolores and they were married in 1955. They had their first two children, Gary and Lynn, before moving to Modesto where their third child Susan was born. Archie had a printing job with Marathon for a short time, after which he spent the next 35 years working for the US Postal Service as a postal clerk. Archie worked very long hours so that his family could take wonderful vacations.

Archie joined the Masons when the lodge was on J Street, and he spent a few years as the Masonic Inspector.

Archie is preceded in death by his daughter Lynn Abid (Steve) on November 12, 2018.

Archie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dolores, Son Gary (Pam), Daughter Sue Baker (Tim), 3 Grand Daughters Alexis Oka, Shelby Singh (Kunal), Amy Baker (Stevie) and 7 Great Grandchildren Erin, Kairi, Hallie, Emmet, Mason, Ishaan and Ava.

Kindly remembrances can be sent to Hospice House 2201 Euclid Ave, Hughson, CA 95326.

Please be an organ donor.



513 12Th St

Modesto , CA 95354

