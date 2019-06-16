Archie A Mitchell
October 10, 1936 - June 9, 2019
Lifelong resident of Modesto Archie Alvin Mitchell passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019, in Modesto with his family at his bedside, after a short illness, at the age of 82.
Archie was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma on October 10, 1936 to Alvin and Jewell Mitchell, both of Oklahoma. The family moved to Modesto in 1939. He attended Salida Elementary and later Modesto City Schools, graduating from Modesto High School in 1955. He was a member of Modesto High Schools graduated athletes, the Grey Panthers.
Upon graduation, Archie enlisted in the United States Air Force, and served honorably for four years. Upon separation from the military, Archie went to work for American Airlines, based out of Chicago and then San Francisco.
In 1964, he began his career with the Modesto City Fire Department advancing through the ranks to Division Chief, before his retirement in 1991. It was a career filled with lifelong friendships and camaraderie.
Archie and his wife traveled across the united states, a country he loved His hobbies were fishing, hunting, backpacking, gardening and photography. He was devoted to Jesus Christ, and to his family. He attended Calvary Chapel in Modesto, CA. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Darlene Ross Mitchell of Modesto, Five sons, John Pope, of Coos Bay, OR, Ronald and Jennifer Mitchell of Concord, CA, Thomas and Tammy Pope, Kendall and Florina Mitchell, and Bruce R. Mitchell, all of Modesto, CA, and one daughter, Jenny and Syd Boyle of Roseburg, OR, fifteen grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and two sisters: Charlotte Frazier, Chetopa, KS, and Marilyn Smith, Coos Bay, OR.
Celebration of his life and walk with Christ will be Wednesday, 6/19/2019, at 1:00 pm, followed by Graveside Internment at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery, Hughson, CA.
Donations or contributions can be made to Stanislaus County Community Hospice.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 16, 2019