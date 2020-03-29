Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aristeo Garcia Mendoza. View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine 515 First Avenue Gustine , CA 95322 (209)-862-3628 Send Flowers Obituary

Aristeo Garcia Mendoza

Sept 3, 1926 - Mar 21, 2020

Aristeo Garcia Mendoza of Gustine, California passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at home. He was 93 years old.

Mr. Mendoza was born in Santa Barbara, California. As a boy, he worked at the Biltmore Hotel selling newspapers & shoeshines at 10 cents a shine. He also sang in the Boys Choir of Santa Barbara. At the age of 14, he and his sister Mary and best friend Sylvester Juarez posed for a painting called "Conscription" by the well-known artist Edith Kaplan Phelps. The painting was displayed at the Museum of Santa Barbara which depicts a soldier bidding farewell to friends and family as he goes off to join the war effort.

During

After his service, he returned to Santa Barbara where he started a family and attended college. In 1956, the family moved to Gustine, where he worked for Ben Fish & Son that became Dompe Warehouse in 1971. He worked first in sales and research, and later as a plant scientist. Mr. Mendoza created three plant patents for Dompe Warehouse: Bush Florida Butter, Mendoza Bush, and Dompe 95 Large Lima, which is the most popular grown Large Lima in California.

In addition, he became active in civic duties such as Cub Scout Pack Master, Commander of VFW, and President of Lions Club of Gustine.

Mr. Mendoza is survived by his second wife Doris of 53 years. Combined they have 10 children, 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The Mendoza family will celebrate his life with a private service at a date to be determined in accordance with his wishes.

www.cvobituaries.com





