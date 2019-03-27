Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Dugo. View Sign

Arlene Juanita Dugo

Dec. 1933 ~ Mar. 2019

Arlene was a lifelong resident of the Turlock and Modesto area. She graduated from Modesto High School where she enjoyed playing in the school band. In her younger years she enjoyed teaching Sunday School and giving piano lessons. Arlene loved cooking and baking.

Arlene worked as a bookkeeper for many years; working for Ed J. Lyng, George Biddle and Sun Valley Farms; Hoaglands Transport and Sam Warda Farms. While working for Ed J. Lyng, Arlene met the love of her life, Joseph Dugo, and together they shared 60 years of marriage.

Family was such an important part of Arlene's life and she cherished time spent with her kids, grandkids and most recently her great granddaughter.

She is survived by her husband Joe Dugo; daughters Julie Dugo and Lisa Kelso; sister Georgia Burdsall; grandchildren Taylor Kelso and Dr. Joseph Fair (Chelsea); great granddaughter Aspen Fair; and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Marjorie Vent; sister Donna Doornewaard and son in law Doug Kelso.

Viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1:00-5:00p.m. Funeral service will also be at Allen Mortuary on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1:00p.m. with burial to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park. Please share your memories at

www.AllenMortuary.com

www.cvobituaries.com





247 N Broadway

Turlock , CA 95380

