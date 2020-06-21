Arlene Leonard
1934 - 2020
Arlene Gail Leonard
June 21, 1934 - June 12, 2020
Arlene Gail Leonard, 85, of Modesto, CA, passed away on June 12, 2020. She was born on June 21, 1934 to David and Esther Blickenstaff and lived most of her life in Modesto. She graduated from Modesto High School in 1952 and attended Modesto Junior College. Arlene was a vibrant person who loved to host parties and she gave tirelessly to her friends and family. Arlene was a true lover of animals and cherished the many companion dogs in her life.
Arlene is survived by daughters Gina Sullivan and Kelly Nissim, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and brothers David and Dale Blickenstaff.
She is preceeded in death by parents David and Esther Blickenstaff, brother Rodney Blickenstaff and husband Ben Leonard.
Arlene will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew and loved her. She will he laid to rest at Lakewood Memorial Cemetary. Due to Coronovirus a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future time.
Donations may may be made to the charity of your choice or to A.S.P.C.A.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
