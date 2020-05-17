Arlene Lininger
1937 - 2020
Arlene Mae (Coca) Lininger
March 23, 1937 - May 6, 2020
Alene passed away at home with her family.
Viewing on May 19 @ 3pm - 4pm at Lakewood cemetery in Hughson CA services on May 20 @ 10 am but do to social distancing no mourners allowed. Please call to see if this changes 883-0411.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Viewing
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Lakewood Cemetery
MAY
20
Service
10:00 AM
