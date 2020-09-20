1/1
Arlene Pursley
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Marie Pursley
Feb.23,1927 ~ Sept.16, 2020
Our beloved "GG", Arlene Marie Pursley, 93 years of age, left this world to be with the Lord on September 16, 2020. She was born on February 23, 1927 in Turlock, CA. She passed peacefully at her place of residence. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur Lee Pursley, parents George and Ida Carlson and sister Bernice Wright.
Arlene will be remembered for her faith in our Savior Jesus Christ, her sense of humor and the love she had for her family and friends. She enjoyed working in her yard, making new friends everywhere she went, Bible study, puzzle making, long walks by the beach and camping.
Arlene is survived by her eldest daughter Carol Johnson (son-in-law Robert Johnson), youngest daughter Delores Pursley, two granddaughters Kelley Castro (grandson-in-law Aaron Castro), Kristy Johnson (Michael Miller) and two great grandchildren Hannah and Tyler Castro.
We have now gained an angel who will continue to watch over us all and we will forever hold onto the words of her favorite verse John 3:16.
Graveside services will be private. Share memories at:
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved