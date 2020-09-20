Arlene Marie PursleyFeb.23,1927 ~ Sept.16, 2020Our beloved "GG", Arlene Marie Pursley, 93 years of age, left this world to be with the Lord on September 16, 2020. She was born on February 23, 1927 in Turlock, CA. She passed peacefully at her place of residence. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur Lee Pursley, parents George and Ida Carlson and sister Bernice Wright.Arlene will be remembered for her faith in our Savior Jesus Christ, her sense of humor and the love she had for her family and friends. She enjoyed working in her yard, making new friends everywhere she went, Bible study, puzzle making, long walks by the beach and camping.Arlene is survived by her eldest daughter Carol Johnson (son-in-law Robert Johnson), youngest daughter Delores Pursley, two granddaughters Kelley Castro (grandson-in-law Aaron Castro), Kristy Johnson (Michael Miller) and two great grandchildren Hannah and Tyler Castro.We have now gained an angel who will continue to watch over us all and we will forever hold onto the words of her favorite verse John 3:16.Graveside services will be private. Share memories at: