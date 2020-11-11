Arlene Sutton
Oct. 14, 1931 - Nov. 3, 2020
Arlene Florence Sutton, 89, entered into heaven on November 3, 2020 in Escalon, CA. Arlene was born October 14, 1931 in Modesto, CA to Orrin and Josephine Presnell. Though she spent some time working outside the home, the majority of her life was devoted to her husband, Chuck, and their children. She was an awesome mom and raised four amazing kids. When not keeping us in line, she enjoyed working in her yard, sewing, bowling, crocheting, collecting various items, an occasional trip to the casino and putting together puzzles, lots and lots of puzzles.
Arlene is survived by her children, Steve Sutton (Sidney Waldorf) of Escalon, Rita Ingeman of Escalon, Michael Sutton (Sandy) of Escalon and Charlene Sutton of Escalon. Siblings, Nancy Stark of Modesto, Robert Presnell of Castro Valley, Charlot Titus of Aptos, Letha Millsaps of Modesto and Sarah Norvell of Upland. Grandchildren, Eric Sutton of Nampa, Idaho, Michael Sutton of Turlock, Megan Gillen of Modesto, Emily Perry of Modesto, Jenifer Campbell-Lund of Grass Valley, Colette Rocha of Riverbank, Mica Stone of Sonora, Lee Sutton of Modesto, Ashleigh Biggs of Escalon and Sierra Lyman of Escalon and 12 Great-Grandchildren. Her husband of 68 years, Charles Lawrence Sutton and her parents, Orrin and Josephine Presnell, precedes Arlene in death.
Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Sutton family. A graveside service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Burwood Cemetery. To send the family your condolences, please visit Arlene's tribute page at www.deganfuneralchapels.com
. Donations in Arlene's name may be made to a charity of your choice
. We love you mom and will miss you dearly, but know that you are with dad in the arms of Jesus. Good-bye for now and we will see you, dad and Jesus soon.